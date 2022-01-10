Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Covid-positive with mild symptoms

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. The CM mentioned in a tweet that he is facing mild symptoms of the viral infection.
"I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he tweeted.
— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 10, 2022
Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 11,698 new cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the active case tally to above 61,000. The state saw four people succumb to the infection on Monday.
