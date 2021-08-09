Bommai to visit border districts with more Covid cases

Karnataka CM Bommai to visit border districts with more Covid cases

Bommai said he will also visit Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2021, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 11:00 ist
The Chief Minister had reviewed the Covid situation on Friday. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has decided to visit all the border districts of the state that have more Covid-19 cases and review the situation there in the days to come.

"I will be traveling in Mysuru district today. I will have a discussion with officials on the Covid situation there. In the same way I have decided to visit all the border districts, where there are more Covid cases," he said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his trip to Mysuru, Bommai said he will also visit Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region.

Read more: In Covid-19 vaccine milestone, Karnataka covers 50% of target population with first dose

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has announced weekend curfew in all districts bordering the two states.

Those districts that are bordering Maharashtra where weekend curfew is being imposed are- Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi-, similarly those districts bordering Kerala are- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara.

The Chief Minister who had reviewed the Covid situation on Friday had announced certain containment measures according to which the government had advanced the night curfew across the state by an hour, from 9 PM till 5 AM everyday, instead of 10 PM to 5 AM earlier.

He has also deputed Ministers to each district in the state, and has asked them to visit and personally monitor the situation there.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

 