Karnataka CM to WFH after employees test Covid-19 +ve

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to 'work from home' after employees test positive for coronavirus

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 10 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 14:08 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credits: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to work from home after some staffers at his home office Krishna tested positive for Covid-19

Yediyurappa, 78, said he will work from his official residence Cauvery for a few days. 

“I will hold video conferences to issue directives and provide suggestions,” he said in a statement.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

“I am healthy. There’s no need for anybody to feel worried,” he said, urging people to take precautions and follow government guidelines. “Maintain social distancing and wear a mask compulsorily to help control Covid-19.” 

A few days ago, the chief minister's office cum residence, Krishna, was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the virus.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 10

The total number of Covid-19 infections in the state on Thursday breached the 30,000-mark as it reported its biggest single-day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the toll to 486, the Health department said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Bengaluru
BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 