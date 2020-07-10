Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to 'work from home' after employees test positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to work from home after some staffers at his home office Krishna tested positive for Covid-19.

Yediyurappa, 78, said he will work from his official residence Cauvery for a few days.

“I will hold video conferences to issue directives and provide suggestions,” he said in a statement.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

“I am healthy. There’s no need for anybody to feel worried,” he said, urging people to take precautions and follow government guidelines. “Maintain social distancing and wear a mask compulsorily to help control Covid-19.”

A few days ago, the chief minister's office cum residence, Krishna, was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the virus.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 10

The total number of Covid-19 infections in the state on Thursday breached the 30,000-mark as it reported its biggest single-day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the toll to 486, the Health department said.

(With inputs from PTI)