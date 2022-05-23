Karnataka Cong MLA eats food chewed by Dalit seer

Karnataka Cong MLA eats food chewed by Dalit seer, video goes viral

The Congress MLA claimed that he did this to show that there was no difference of caste and religion among the people

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • May 23 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 15:17 ist

The video of Karnataka Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan feeding a Dalit seer food and then eating the same after asking him to remove from his mouth has gone viral in Karnataka.

The Congress MLA claimed that he did this to show that there was no difference of caste and religion among the people. However, the video has evoked mixed responses on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday when Dalit seer Narayana Swamiji was attending a function to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi and Eid Milad. While delivering a speech, Zameer became emotional and before the audience could realise what was happening, he shocked everyone with his experiment.

 

After eating the food which was removed from the mouth of the Dalit Swami, Zameer stated that "humanity binds all human beings and is above caste and religion".

Zameer also served food to the civic workers during the function. He also took food from a Muslim Moulvi and ate it. He said that the true religion was to live like human beings.

He further stated that caste and religion will never interfere with human bonding. "All of us should live like brothers," he said.

