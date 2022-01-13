Covid-19: Karnataka Cong suspends Mekedatu foot march

Karnataka Cong suspends Mekedatu foot march amid rising Covid-19 cases

The party was holding a 10-day padayatra or 'Walk for Water' demanding a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2022, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 13:17 ist
Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge participates in Congress party's 'padaytra' programme from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand the implemention of Mekedatu project. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Karnataka Congress on Thursday suspended its Mekedatu foot march amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country

“We are temporarily stalling our foot march. Once the third wave subsides, we will resume our March from Ramanagara,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

The party was holding a 10-day padayatra or 'Walk for Water' demanding a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district.

Several party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, tested positive for Covid-19.

More to follow...

