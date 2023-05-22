Karnataka Congress MLA arrives at Vidhana Soudha in bullock cart

Congress MLA from Mandya constituency Ravi Ganiga arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru in a bullock cart on Monday.

A video posted on Tiwtter showed the MLA riding the bullock cart by himself.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Ravi Ganiga, Congress MLA of Mandya constituency arrives at Vidhana Soudha in a bullock cart pic.twitter.com/yv3xQqaEr3 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Ganiga had won the Mandya Assembly seat, considered a JD(S) stronghold, by a narrow margin of 2,019 votes in the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections.

He had received 61,411 votes, against 59,392 votes polled by his JD(S) rival B R Ramachandra.

(With PTI inputs)