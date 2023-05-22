Karnataka Congress MLA arrives at Vidhana Soudha in bullock cart

Cong MLA reaches K'taka Vidhana Soudha in bullock cart

Ganiga had won the Mandya Assembly seat, considered a JD(S) stronghold, by a narrow margin of 2,019 votes in the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 22 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 15:18 ist
Credit: Screengrab from ANI video

Congress MLA from Mandya constituency Ravi Ganiga arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru in a bullock cart on Monday.

A video posted on Tiwtter showed the MLA riding the bullock cart by himself.

He had received 61,411 votes, against 59,392 votes polled by his JD(S) rival B R Ramachandra.

(With PTI inputs)

