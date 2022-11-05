Karnataka Film Academy gets new chairperson

The state government has appointed senior director and cinimatographer Ashok Kashyap as the chairperson of Karnataka Film Academy.
The government issued an order on Saturday appointing Ashok Kashyap.
The government has also appointed Hari Krishna Bantwal as chairman of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (KEONICS) Limited.
