Karnataka Film Academy gets new chairperson

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 05 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 22:05 ist
Ashok Kashyap

The state government has appointed senior director and cinimatographer Ashok Kashyap as the chairperson of Karnataka Film Academy.

The government issued an order on Saturday appointing Ashok Kashyap.

The government has also appointed Hari Krishna Bantwal as chairman of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (KEONICS) Limited. 

Karnataka
Cinema

