Karnataka government asks Kumbh Mela returnees to self-isolate and undergo Covid-19 test

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Thrilok Chandra too issued a circular to this effect

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 14:51 ist
The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela at Haridwar to get themselves quarantined and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their Covid negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

Citing a Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government of India for the pilgrims visiting Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Chandra said, "The pilgrims or visitors attending Kumbh Mela should be advised to strictly comply with the SOP.

On their return, they should be informed to isolate themselves at home and immediately undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing and following the negative report, should resume normal activities."

The circular has been marked to the municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners of the districts, chief executive officers of the Zilla Parishad, district surgeons, district health officers and district surveillance officers.

A large number of people have thronged Haridwar, an important pilgrimage place for the Hindus, for Kumbh Snan, which occurs once in 12 years, following planet Jupiter's transit in Aquarius (Kumbh) sign.

