Karnataka govt hands over Praveen Nettaru murder case to NIA

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Friday that the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as it appears to be “an organised crime with inter-state links”.

This decision was made at a meeting Bommai chaired with state police chief Praveen Sood and other senior officials.

“Praveen’s case is suspected to be an organised crime with inter-state links. I’ve asked authorities to collect the latest information on the case. The inquiry is being intensified. We’ve decided to hand over the case to the NIA. The home department will write a letter,” Bommai said.

Bommai also discussed tightening Karnataka’s border with Kerala.

The government has decided to instal surveillance cameras, set up checkposts at prominent connectivity points, establish temporary police camps at sensitive villages and towns, fill up vacancies, deploy of one more Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalion at Dakshina Kannada and increase night-time vigilance, according to Bommai.

It was also decided to intensify the investigation into the killing of 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil at Surathkal. “The guilty should be arrested. It was decided to form teams to probe this case,” Bommai said.

Once the dust settles, the government will organise a district-level peace meeting with all religious heads, Bommai said.