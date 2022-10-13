Karnataka govt postpones age rule for Class 1

The Karnataka department of school education and literacy has decided to keep in abeyance its order mandating children to have turned six years of age by June 1 to get enrolled into Class 1.

The rule will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year.

The department has decided to postpone the age rule after it was found that several children looking for admissions into Class 1 at state schools the next academic year would be impacted.

Speaking at a news conference, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said: "The relaxation will be given for the next two years and the order will be effective from 2025-26 academic year."

The minister said experts and peadiatrics have opined that school education is not advisable for children until they attain the age of six years. "Sending to school kids aged below six will create unnecessary pressure on them. At least 23 states have fixed the Class 1 entry age as six years. We are also following this," he explained.

The two-year moratorium on the age rule comes as a relief for thousands of children in kindergarten this year. Kids in the upper kindergarten will be enrolled to Class 1 during 2023-24 academic year and those in lower kindergarten will be in Class 1 during 2024-25 academic year.

In July, the department had issued an order mandating six years as the age of a child by June 1 for Class 1 admissions from the 2023-24 academic year, creating confusion and anxiety among parents.