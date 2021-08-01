Karnataka govt releases Rs 660 crore for flood relief, restoration works

The Karnataka government on Sunday released Rs 660 crore for relief and restoration works in flood-hit regions of the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chaired a review meeting on the flood situation, said that of the funds released, Rs 510 crore will be for the immediate restoration of roads and bridges, and Rs 150 crore will be released as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

Bommai said that though rainfall had stopped, water was yet to recede from residential areas and fields -- especially along the banks of River Krishna, and in parts of Uttara Kannada and Udupi district. A total of 466 villages in 13 districts of the state have been affected by floods. The deluge has claimed 13 lives and one person is missing.

“As soon as water recedes, works of bridges and connecting roads will begin,” the chief minister said.

Directions were issued to officials to ensure surveys of houses damaged and crops lost are completed in 15 days. He said that the government had released Rs 10,000 for those who lost houses.

“According to NDRF norms, only Rs 95,000 is given as relief for those who lose houses in floods. (Former CM) Yediyurappa had increased it to Rs five lakh. The same will continue,” he said.

The chief minister said that he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to send a team (from the Centre) to review the extent of crop loss and other damages caused by floods. “When I visit Delhi next, I will meet him again and press for the visit,”

Pending payments of those who lost houses in floods last year will be made soon. Karnataka had spent Rs 625 cr for flood relief from its own funds last year under various norms, which was reimbursed by the Centre this year, he said.

On allegations by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah that victims of the 2019 floods were yet to receive the relief announced, Bommai said that the BJP government has provided immediate relief to those affected by floods. “I too can give details on how there were delays (in providing relief) during his tenure as CM,” he said.