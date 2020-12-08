Karnataka govt strikes at Opposition unity, passes controversial Land Reforms Bill with JD(S) 'support'

In a bitter setback to the united opposition that rallied against the Centre and BJP ruled states on Tuesday for their anti-farmer Acts and policies, the BJP-led Karnataka government was successful in getting its controversial ‘Karnataka Land Reforms Bill’ cleared in the Legislative Council. Much to the surprise of BJP leaders, the opposition JD(S) MLCs, who stood by the farmers’ cause in the morning, softened their stand and supported the amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (1961) that allowed non-agriculturists to buy agricultural land in Karnataka.

On a day when farmers outfits had called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ to protest against the centre, Revenue minister R Ashoka tabled the bill in the Upper House of the state legislature. The same had earlier been passed by the Legislative Assembly by voice vote during the monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature in September 2020. Dissenting against the bill, the opposition leaders voiced concern that many farming communities would be deprived of ownership of their land due to the new rules.

Leader of the opposition in the Upper House, SR Patil said, “The government is introducing these amendments just to obey the High Command. You can either create history and be remembered for generations to come by taking a pro-farmer stand or you will eventually pay for the consequences of these amendments in the days to come.”

Several opposition MLCs including BK Hariprasad, Maritibbegowda criticized the government over the amendment.

Responding to the concerns of the opposition leaders, CM BS Yediyurappa clarified that the government has put a condition to the buyers that purchase of any irrigation land has to be used for irrigation purpose. “Farmers are intelligent and no farmer will sell their land just because there is a law. Our government will not bring any law which would be detrimental to the interest of the farmers. We have used only two per cent of the land in the state for industries and the proposed amendment is to help industries flourish in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said.

Following a heated argument, Congress leaders surprisingly demanded the division of votes assuming that a combined opposition of Congress-JDS would defeat it even as nine Congress MLCs were absent in the House. Much to their surprise, JDS MLCs barring Maritibbegowda supported the bill and voted in favour of the government. The ‘controversial bill’ of the state government amending the Karnataka Land Reforms Act of 1961 was passed with 37 and 21 votes. While 37 MLCs from BJP and JDS (10 MLCs) supported and voted in favour of the amendment, 21 MLCs from Congress voted against the bill.