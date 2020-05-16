Karnataka govt to decide on conducting SSLC exam on May 18

The Karnataka government is expected to take a call on Monday on holding the Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 examination, which were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said there was a possibility that the state government may come out with a timetable on Monday. "We are holding a meeting regarding the SSLC examination," he told reporters here.

He also said there would be discussions on how to conduct the exams and precautionary measures to be taken in view of COVID-19.

"We have to make arrangements for masks, sanitisers and thermal scanners. We will set up a thermal scanner for a health check-up. We have to make separate seating arrangements for those having health issues. All these issues will be discussed on Monday," Kumar said.

The SSLC exams were supposed to commence from May 27 but due to the lockdown, it was postponed for an indefinite period.