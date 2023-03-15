Karnataka HC takes cognisance of chaos on e-way, seeks response from NHAI

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of news reports about the inconvenience caused to motorists on the Day One of toll collection on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway (NH 275).

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, sought response from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on various issues faced by the motorists, as reported in Deccan Herald and other newspapers, within three weeks.

The bench gave these directions while hearing a PIL petition about the delay and non-adherence to safety measures in widening and maintenance works on NH-209 from Bengaluru to Kanakapura.

"The grievance mentioned in the news item that when the work is still not complete, collection of levy or toll is unjustified. It is also stated that due to heavy technical glitches, barriers are not properly functioning and this faulty functioning or mechanism resulted in causing damage to the vehicles,” the bench said.

The bench, citing news reports, said that the motorists were made to wait in long queues over technical glitches in fast-track identification. The bench also cited reports and said all these resulted in heavy congestion of vehicles and would force motorists to use the service road.

The bench referred to the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, and sought to know whether the rules had been followed. "It may not be out of place to refer here to the National Highways (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Rule 3 refers to the levy of fees. There are various prerequisites, including publication of a notification and a stipulated period between the notification and collection of fees. It seems that even these aspects are not taken care of and the levy of toll is being collected from the commuters,” the bench said.

With regard to the Bengaluru-Kanakapura roadwork, the bench appointed advocate Shivaprasad Shanatangoudar as court commissioner to inspect the stretch.

The Ramanagara division of the Public Works Department has been directed to depute an assistant engineer to assist the court commissioner on technical aspects. The court has asked the commissioner to assess the stage of work, quality of work and compliance to safety measures, and to report in three weeks.