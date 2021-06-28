Karnataka Health, Education Departments not on same page over SSLC exams

The education and health departments, on Monday, seemed to lock horns over the conduct of the SSLC exams, hours after the announcement of the timetable for the exams.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said his department does not know anything about the education department's decision to hold exams.

When questioned by media persons about the recommendations by the health department to the education department over the conduct of the exams, Sudhakar said, "I am unaware of this decision and I need to consult the education minister on this announcement."

Asked if the two departments are at loggerheads, the minister said, "I cannot comment on this off-hand. Also, I cannot say whether the exams shall be conducted or not. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will give its opinion on this."

The minister said that the education department is yet to submit the number of teaching and non-teaching staff for vaccination before the exams, even as the education minister had set a deadline of one week, a few hours earlier.

On his part, Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, "The commissioner of the health department was present during the two-hour-long meeting with district administrations on holding SSLC examinations and also directed district administrations on following the SOP."

The minister also clarified that he had met the chief minister on Monday morning, briefed him about the examinations and obtained oral consent to announce the timetable.

Taskforce

The education minister announced the formation of a task force to decide on the reopening of schools. But Sudhakar replied that there cannot be a separate committee for every department.

"The TAC will advise the government on this. We cannot have one committee for every department. I will talk to the education minister on what basis this committee will be formed," Sudhakar said.

Asked why the TAC had been silenced with regard to the third wave, Sudhakar denied any form of stifling of the opinion of the TAC.

"Dr Devi Shetty's committee has given recommendations on handling the third wave and the preparations for that. The TAC headed by Dr M K Sudarshan will give guidance on staggered unlock measures and the pattern of the virus spread."