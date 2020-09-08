Karnataka High Court grants interim stay on 25% domicile quota in NLSIU

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the 25 per cent horizontal domicile reservation in National Law School India University (NLSIU).

The bench had earlier reserved orders on a batch of petitions filed challenging the domicile reservation. However, in view of National Law Aptitude Test 2020 (NLAT) scheduled on September 12, the bench passed the interim order.

A division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Ravi Hosmani directed the NLSIU to prepare a new list. The court stated that the list, however, will be a provisional one and will be subject to the final orders on the writ petitions.

