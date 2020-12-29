Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairperson Dharme Gowda found dead

64-year-old Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairperson S L Dharme Gowda was found dead near a railway track at Gunasagara in Kadur taluk in the wee hours of Tuesday. It is suspected that he died by suicide.

He had reportedly left his farmhouse at Sakharayapattana after 10 pm on Monday. After he failed to return home, family members began searching for him and found him dead on a railway track between Gunasagara and Kabli.

A death note was found near his body, according to reports, which referred to the recent incident in the Legislative Council.

Dharme Gowda, a JD(S) member, was elected as the vice-chairperson of the council in 2018.

"Shocked to hear the news of Dharme Gowda's death by suicide," tweeted, JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda.