K'taka Legislative Council VC Dharme Gowda found dead

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairperson Dharme Gowda found dead

According to reports, a death note found near the corpse referred to the recent incident at the upper house of the state Assembly

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 29 2020, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 08:30 ist
Karnataka Legislative Council Vice Chairperson Dharme Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

64-year-old Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairperson S L Dharme Gowda was found dead near a railway track at Gunasagara in Kadur taluk in the wee hours of Tuesday. It is suspected that he died by suicide.

He had reportedly left his farmhouse at Sakharayapattana after 10 pm on Monday. After he failed to return home, family members began searching for him and found him dead on a railway track between Gunasagara and Kabli.

A death note was found near his body, according to reports, which referred to the recent incident in the Legislative Council.

Dharme Gowda, a JD(S) member, was elected as the vice-chairperson of the council in 2018.

"Shocked to hear the news of Dharme Gowda's death by suicide," tweeted, JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
JD(S)
Dharmegowda
Karnataka Legislative Council

What's Brewing

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi skips Cong Foundation Day event

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi skips Cong Foundation Day event

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

 