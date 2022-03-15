Karnataka Legislative Council witnesses uproar over screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’

The Upper House of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday morning witnessed uproar over screening of the Bollywood movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ for the legislators on Tuesday evening at 6:45 pm in Mantri mall. Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti’s announcement about the screening led to heated arguments between the ruling BJP and the opposition leaders.

Criticising the move and demanding the Chairperson to withdraw the announcement, opposition Congress leaders entered into the Well and staged a protest. While the ruling BJP leaders kept reminding the opposition leaders that it is not mandatory and purely a voluntary act, opposition leader B K Hariprasad said, “The Speaker has to be unbiased and should not make such announcements in the House. It appears as if the government is here to screen the movie rather than discussing people’s problems.”

As the House plunged into pandemonium with opposition leaders refusing to get back to their seats, Chairperson Horatti adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

