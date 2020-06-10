Karnataka likely to issue caste, income certificates to Brahmins

The Karnataka government is likely to take a call on issuing caste and income certificates to members of the Brahmin community.

At present, caste and income certificates are issued only to members of the SC, ST and OBC groups.

The Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board has asked the government to allow the certificates to be issued to Brahmins as well.

"Caste certificates are not issued for the Brahmin community. For the Board to implement the welfare schemes, we will require both caste and income certificates. Hence, we had asked the government for authorisation of the same," Board chairperson HS Sachidananda Murthy told DH.

The Board has also urged the government to implement the 10 per cent quota for the economically-weaker sections (EWS), which is currently applicable in central government jobs and in admissions to central educational institutions for EWS persons whose family has a gross annual income below Rs 8 lakh. Karnataka is yet to decide if the 10 per cent reservation should be extended to state government jobs or educational institutions.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launched the Board's new office and website ksbdb.karnataka.gov.in

The Board will operate from the third floor of the Mythic Society building in Bengaluru’s Nrupathunga Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa said the Board would carry forward the welfare work concerning the community. "Every community has people who are forward and backward. While Brahmins are seen as forward, there are economically-weaker members in this community as well. There are many who need financial support. This Board would cater to the needs of such people," Yediyurappa said.

In Karnataka, the population of the Brahmin community is 3 per cent, Yediyurappa added.

Murthy said the Board has planned several new welfare measures catering to educational and financial support. Among the list is a proposal to provide interest-free loans to the financially-weaker section population in the community, he said.

The Board was constituted a year ago under the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.