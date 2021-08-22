Karnataka logs 1,189 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Karnataka registered 1,189 fresh Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities due to the disease to 29.38 lakh and 37,145 respectively, the health department said on Sunday.

There were 20,556 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,456 patients took the total recoveries to 28,80,889.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the top Covid-19 hotspot with 286 infections and four fatalities, which was the highest among all the districts on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban district was the second major Covid hotspot with 267 cases and two deaths. The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,35,036 infections and 15,959 deaths.

There were 7,762 active cases.

Other districts too reported Covid-19 cases including 132 Udupi, 79 in Mysuru, 75 in Hassan, 55 in Kodagu and 50 in Chikkamagaluru.

According to the media bulletin, there were deaths in 14 districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Udupi, Mandya and Dharwad.

Kalaburagi district recorded zero infections and zero fatalities.

There were zero fatalities in 17 districts in Karnataka.

The department said in its bulletin that 1,25,158 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Sunday including 92,842 RT-PCR tests and other methods. With this, Karnataka has so far performed 4.19 crore Covid-19 tests in the state, the department said.

There were 1,50,127 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 3.69 crore.

The positivity rate today was 0.94 per cent while the case fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, it said.