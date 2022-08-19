Karnataka logs 1,573 new Covid-19 cases

The state recorded 1,573 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's total active caseload to 9,777, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Friday.
The day's test positivity rate stood at 4.91%. Of the 1,573 cases, 935 were recorded in Bengaluru.
Three deaths were reported - two in Chamarajanagar and one in Dakshina Kannada. With this, the state's total number of Covid deaths is now 40,162.
A total of 31,981 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 1,100 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,88,417.
