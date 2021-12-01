Karnataka logs 291 new Covid cases, eight deaths

Karnataka logs 291 new Covid cases, eight deaths

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2021, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 07:43 ist
Bengaluru Urban district remained the major contributor of Covid cases with 185 fresh infections and six deaths.. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka on Tuesday logged 291 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,96,148 and 38,211 respectively. 

As many as 745 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,51,492. Active cases stood at 6,416.

Bengaluru Urban district remained the major contributor of Covid cases with 185 fresh infections and six deaths.

Other districts too reported new cases, including Mysuru with 28 cases and Dakshina Kannada with 19
cases. 

The positivity rate for the day was 0.47% and the case fatality rate stood at 2.74%.

A total of 61,804 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of samples tested to 5.32 crore.

The number of vaccines administered rose to 7,44,20,942, with 5,35,092 people being inoculated on Tuesday.

