Karnataka logs 35,024 fresh Covid-19 infections, 270 deaths

Karnataka on Thursday registered 35,024 fresh Covid-19 infections, a dip of over 4000, and 270 fatalities, taking the caseload and toll to 14,74,846 and 15,306 respectively, the health department said.

The state had reported 39,047 fresh cases on Wednesday.

There were 3,49,496 active cases including 2,431 in the ICU whereas 14,142 patients were discharged on Thursday taking the total discharges to 11,10,025.

Read more: Kumaraswamy bats for compulsory door-to-door vaccination of 18-plus population in Karnataka

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 19,637 fresh infections and 143 deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 7,29,984 and 6,282 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The city has 2,37,518 active cases whereas 4,86,183 people were discharged including 6,128 on Thursday.

The department said 1,219 cases were reported in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,129 in Bengaluru Rural, 957 in Kalaburagi, 939 in Mandya, 896 in Ballari, 628 in Raichur, 624 in Hassan, 568 in Udupi 545 each in Belagavi and Chikkaballapura, 537 in Kodagu, 536 in Kolar.

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

There were 1,75,816 tests done on Thursday including 1,60,698 using the RT PCR and other methods,pushing the total tests done to 2.54 crore.

More than 93.63 lakh people have been inoculated so far, the department added.