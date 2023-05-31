Karnataka Lokayukta raids 15 govt officers over charges of disproportionate assets

The Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out searches at 57 locations simultaneously against 15 government officers who are accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income.
According to the Karnataka Lokayukta, the raids were carried out at multiple locations in 11 districts.
Those raided include Bangalore Electricity Supply Company chief engineer in Bengaluru H J Ramesh, Deputy Director of Factories (Labour department) in Bengaluru T V Narayanappa, Gram Panchayat secretary S D Rangaswamy, Bengaluru civic agency executive engineer Pramod Kumar N G, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chief Accounts Officer N Muttu, Mysuru city corporation superintending engineer J Mahesh.
The office of the Lokyukta said the value of the disproportionate assets will be calculated after the completion of search operation.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve
Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain
Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT
Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru
Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall
Grass is not always greener overseas
TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat
Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes
DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'