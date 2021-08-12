Karnataka Minister vows action on illegal slaughterhouses

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday said action would be taken towards "total prohibition" of cow slaughter by closing down illegal slaughterhouses in Karnataka.

In a statement he issued after reviewing his department, Chauhan said he received calls from various parts of the state on illegal slaughterhouses. "A swift operation will be taken up with the home department to close down illegal slaughterhouses," he said.

Chauhan was the animal husbandry minister in the previous B S Yediyurappa government and piloted the passage of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, imposing a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows in the state.

The only slaughter allowed is for terminally ill cattle or cattle suffering from contagious diseases or operated upon for experimental or research purposes. Also, buffalo above the age of 13 years can be slaughtered with certification from a competent authority.

Chauhan further said that over 6,000 cows were rescued from slaughter during the recent Bakrid festival. "I thank animal welfare board members, home department staff and those in my department," he said.

During the review meeting, the minister took officials to task for a delay in the implementation of a Pashu Loka (theme park) that was announced in the 2021-22 Budget. This will be the country's first such project, he said. "It's been five months and nothing has been done about it," Chauhan said, flaying officials.

It was announced in the Budget that the theme park would come up 100 acres of land in Hesarghatta near Bengaluru with private partnership "to provide information and training with permanent exhibition and demonstration of native livestock, breeds of sheep/goats and poultry breeds."

Chauhan also noted that work on setting up gaushalas in every district was on. "By October 2, we should flag off the gaushalas," he said, asking officials to expedite work.