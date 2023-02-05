Karnataka MPs are building community halls with MPLAD funds

Karnataka MPs are using a major portion of MPLAD funds to build community halls, ignoring other developmental works like roads, toilets and drainages that might serve people better.

According to the website of Centre's Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MSPI), nearly 70 per cent of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds are going to build community halls, with one MP that DH spoke to blaming it on "pressure from voters".

They are also not utilising the entire funds for the mandated works, a huge loss of opportunity to set right things in their constituencies that are usually begging for attention.

This penchant for community halls goes against the 2016 guidelines issued by the Union government. The MSPI had directed that each MP use Rs 5 crore of the allocated budget for development work and to create durable community assets.

Installation of rainwater harvesting systems and shelters for skill development centres are among the assets that the guidelines encourage MPs to build.

There are 28 MPs from Karnataka — 25 from the BJP, one each from the Congress, the JD(S) and the other is an independent. Each is entitled to Rs 12 crore (for the 2019-2022 period) from the Centre.

Due to Covid-19, MPs had not received MPLAD funds in 2020. In 2021, they had received only Rs 2 crore to undertake Covid-related work.

“We are under tremendous pressure from voters to construct community halls in their villages. As they vote for us in elections we cannot say no to their demands,” said Koppal MP Sanganna Karadi, who has utilised only Rs 3.67 crore of the eligible Rs 12 crore funds over the last four years.

“I too wish to use these funds for laying drainage, concrete roads, building schools and other development works,” he added.

Of the total Rs 336 crore that Karnataka MPs were entitled to between 2019 and 2022, the central government has so far released Rs 220 crore. A total of 6,855 works have been recommended by the MPs of which 6,493 have been sanctioned.

Of the 28 MPs, 15 of them have utilised less than 40 per cent of the eligible amount. Six MPs have utilised more than 50 per cent of the funds.

The list of best performers includes Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde who have made the highest utilisation of the funds.

Interestingly, Hegde has utilised 90 per cent of released funds during the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha terms for educational, road building and drinking water purposes, the only MP to do so.

On the other hand, Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadava’s funds have remained untouched.

Simha said MPs can only recommend the works while the executive authority is with district administration.

“Only through regular follow-up can these projects be completed,” he says.