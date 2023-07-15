Karnataka music varsity to sign MoU with institutes offering music and performing arts

Karnataka Dr Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Nagesh V Bettakote said the university has taken steps to spread its footprints across the state by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with institutes (offering music and performing arts) to start degree programmes, certificate and diploma courses by granting them affiliation during the academic year.

He told reporters at the University College hall that institutions should submit applications for recognition by July 30. The statutes of the university were recently approved by the Governor, who is also the Chancellor.

“It is similar to the affiliation of any conventional university and recently 10 institutions of repute from different parts of the State signed the MoU. These institutes will conduct classes and the university will award degrees,” Prof Bettakote added.

Institutes that entered into the MoU with the varsity include Global Centre for Excellence by international violinist Dr L Subrahmanyam for music, Drishti Art Centre run by danceuse Anuradha Vikranth for dance, MES College and Sheshadripuram College for dramatics courses, Rangayana in Mysuru for its theatre course, Karnataka Janapada Parishat for its folklore courses.

The university will prepare the syllabus for courses and degrees will be awarded by University after conducting the examinations, he explained.

The university, which was set up by the Karnataka government in 2009, has 72 students pursuing their D-Litt programmes.

Varsity to conduct exams

Prof Bettakote said so far Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSSEB) was conducting exams under the music and dance categories. KSSEB was conducting Junior grade, Senior grade and Vidwath or Proficiency grade examinations in music, Bharatanatyam and Kathakali.

Prof Bettakote said that from this academic year, the university will conduct exams and issue certificates to students, which will be recognised across the country.