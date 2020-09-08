Karnataka: Now, NLSIU allows exam at physical centres too

Following criticism over the home-based online entrance test, the National Law School India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has announced that it will also allow candidates to write the exam at physical test centres set up by the university.

The university will set up centres in 15 cities. It has changed some technical specifications for the test.

As per the revised technical requirements updated on the university website, "candidates can take the test on desktop computers, laptops and android mobile devices. The minimum internet bandwidth is now 512 Kbps. The university had earlier said that the internet bandwidth has to be 1 Mbps. The candidates can take the test on desktops and laptops: Window 7 or above (Windows 10 recommended), Mac OS 10.13 and above, and Linux (ubuntu versions 18.04, 16.04, 15.04 only) systems. Candidates who wish to take the test on their mobile phones need to have the android version 6 and later."

NLSIU decided to conduct NLAT – its own admission test for BA, LLB and LLM programmes after the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) was postponed multiple times due to the Covid pandemic. While NLAT is scheduled on September 12, CLAT is scheduled on September 28.

'Online test a bad decision'

The decision by NLSIU, Bengaluru for a separate test and switching to online mode has been criticised by students on various social media platforms.

"The CLAT was switched from online mode to offline few years ago considering technical glitches, but NLSIU's decision to conduct it's own entrance test and by online mode is a bad decision," said one of the seat aspirants.

NLSIU's former vice chancellor Dr Venkata Rao, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the decision, told DH, "I have joined petitioner to file the petition. The rest is sub judice and I cannot comment."

Mock test today

NLSIU has decided to conduct mock test for NLAT 2020 from 9 am on September 9 to 12 am on September 11. Candidates can attempt the mock test multiple times.