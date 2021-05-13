Karnataka picks Dr Devi Shetty for third Covid-19 wave team

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Thursday that cardiac surgeon and Narayana Health chief Dr Devi Shetty will head a new task force that will be set up to prepare for the “probable” third wave of Covid-19.

Yediyurappa also announced the appointment of vaccine scientist Gagandeep Kang as an adviser on Karnataka’s vaccination strategy. Kang is currently a professor of microbiology at the Christian Medical College, Vellore.

He said this at a news conference that was an attempt to showcase the government’s efforts to combat the pandemic amid criticism. He was joined by his deputy C N Ashwath Narayan, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali.

“Action is being taken to increase the oxygen generation capacity in the state, which will help us be prepared for a potential third wave,” he said. “We are setting up 127 oxygen generation units in medical college hospitals, district hospitals and taluk hospitals,” he said. Of them 62 are being set up using the state’s funds, 28 are allocated by the Centre, 24 by the NHAI, 11 under CSR and two by foreign countries.

To further reduce the stress on oxygen supply, the government will procure 10,000 oxygen cylinders, he said.

Karnataka’s oxygen allocation has gone up from 965 MT to 1,015 MT. “We’re lifting the entire allocation given to us from within the state and making efforts to bring as much as possible from the other states,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM pointed out that things were beginning to look better on the Covid-19 front. “I’m not saying things weren’t bad. But things are getting better. More beds and oxygen are becoming available. We’re doing everything to bring the situation under control,” he said, adding that the current lockdown had shown results.

“We imposed restrictions on April 24 and more stringent measures were taken from May 10. As a result, Covid-19 cases are coming under control,” he said. “From the peak of 50,112 cases on May 5, the cases came down to 39,900 yesterday. In Bengaluru, on May 5, 23,106 cases were reported. It has come down to 16,286. Even in Bidar and Kalaburgi, which saw an early peak, the number of cases and positivity are coming down faster,” he said.

On vaccination, Yediyurappa said he was confident that Karnataka would receive more doses in a week’s time.

“It’s necessary to complete the second dose as early as possible to give full protection to those who have taken the first. So, we’ve decided to utilize the entire stock available with us for the second dose,” he said. There are 19 lakh people due for the second dose.

Yediyurappa defended the Modi administration and rejected charges that it had shortchanged Karnataka. “We’re in constant touch with the Centre and they are cooperating 100%.”

With the Opposition Congress demanding a special package to those whose livelihoods have been impacted due to the lockdown, Yediyurappa said the government would examine this.