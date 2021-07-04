Karnataka pvt engineering colleges demand 30% fee hike

Private engineering colleges in Karnataka have urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for a 25% to 30% hike in fee for undergraduate engineering courses this year.

According to the sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, a group of representatives from private engineering colleges of coastal Karnataka met Yediyurappa recently. Admissions for the engineering courses are scheduled for October.

The sources told DH, “The delegation was led by one of the MLCs from the coastal Karnataka region.”

‘30% hike not acceptable’

However, the Higher Education Department is not in favour of increasing the fee considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state. “This issue has not been discussed yet. But there is no way to increase the fee as per their demand. Increasing the fee by 5% is acceptable, but 25% to 30% is not a just demand,” said an official from the department.

According to the private engineering college managements, the fee for engineering courses was hiked three years ago and they deserve a fee hike this year.

Speaking to DH, Dr M K Panduranga Setty, secretary Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA), said, “We are demanding a fee hike this year and we have constituted a technical committee from the association to discuss our demands with the government.”