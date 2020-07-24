Karnataka records 5,007 fresh cases of Covid-19, 110 deaths

Karnataka on Friday registered 5,007 new cases of Covid-19 and a record 110 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 85,870 and the death toll to 1,724, the health department said.

The day also saw 2,037 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh, a whopping 2,267 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The state on Thursday had reported a biggest single-day spike of 5,030 cases. A total of 11,10,497 samples were tested so far, out of which 29,819 were tested on Friday alone.

According to the department bulletin,7,411 of the 29,819 samples examined today were through rapid antigen tests.

As of July 24 evening, cumulatively 85,870 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,724 deaths and 31,347 discharges.

It said, out of 52,791 active cases, 52,180 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 611 are in ICU.

Of the 110 deaths today, 50 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by six each from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada, five each from Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, three each from Udupi, Chikkaballapura, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga, two each from Ballari, Hassan, Gadag, Davangere, Koppala and Bengaluru rural, and one each from Belagavi, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Kolara and Chamarajanagara.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI),according to the bulletin.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,267, followed by Mysuru 281, Udupi 190, Bagalkote 184, Dakshina Kannada 180, Dharwad 174, Kalaburagi 159, Vijayapura 158, Ballari 136, Hassan 118, Belagavi 116, Gadag 108, Raichur 107 and others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 41,467 infections, followed by Dakshina Kannada 4,389 and Kalaburagi 3,529.

Among discharges, Bengaluru urban reported 10,072 discharges so far, followed by Kalabuagi 1,921 and Udupi 1,918.