Karnataka reports 1,630 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

Karnataka added 1,630 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths taking the total infections to 8,78,055 and the toll to 11,714, the health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 1,333 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 24,890 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district continued to account for a lion's share of the cases as it reported 916 infections on Wednesday. Cumulatively 8,78,055 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed and these included 11,714 deaths and 8,41,432 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Of the active cases, 24,485 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals while 405 in intensive care units, it said.

Eleven of the fresh deaths were from Bengaluru Urban.

Other districts that reported fresh cases included Chitradurga (70) Mysuru (61) and Bengaluru Rural (51). Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,66,233 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,347 and Ballari 38,156.

Among discharges also, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,43,771 discharges, followed by Mysuru 48,708 and Ballari 37,318. A total of 1,05,70,159 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,454 on Wednesday alone.