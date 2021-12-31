Karnataka reports 23 more Omicron cases

Karnataka reports 23 more Omicron cases

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 22:36 ist
Twenty-three more cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, State's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

This takes the State's tally to 66.

"Twenty-three new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from the USA, Europe, Middle-East and Africa," Sudhakar said in a tweet. The country's first two such cases were detected in the State on December 2. 

