Karnataka reports 775 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths

Karnataka’s Covid-19 numbers continued their steady descent. In just a one week period, the number of new cases fell by 9.8%, however, the testing numbers have also failed to climb back up in recent weeks.

According to official data, the state recorded 5,529 cases in the last seven days, out of which 775 were new cases registered on Sunday. In that same period, the state’s testing numbers fell from 9.78 lakh over seven days between 13 to 19 September to 9.22 lakh tests conducted over the last one week. This represents a decline of 5.6%, although the decline is even precipitous if a four-week period is considered: 17.2%.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

In comparison, testing in Bengaluru Urban saw a 3.3% bump this past week in comparison to a fortnight ago, which was nevertheless accompanied by a small decrease in the number of new cases found in the city in the last seven days (2,010 cases), when compared to the previous week (2,055 cases), representing a contraction of 2.1% in the number of new cases being found.

The city recorded 255 new cases on Sunday. The districts recording the next highest numbers on Sunday were: Dakshina Kannada (99), Mysuru (81), Kodagu (55) and Chikkamagaluru (52)

The state also discharged 860 people on Sunday. This leaves the state’s active caseload at 13,213. Nine new deaths were also disclosed. Out of these, three were backlog deaths from Bengaluru Urban. These had actually transpired in August.

Child cases

As per the state Covid-19 War Room, Karnataka recorded 238 cases of pre-teens (0-9) infected with Covid-19 between 19 and 25 September and 773 cases of teens (10-19). In comparison, the state had recorded 247 pre-teen and 827 teen cases a fortnight ago (between 12 and 18 September)

Vaccination

In the last seven days, the state dispensed 2.63 million vaccination doses, out of which 1.34 million were second doses. Vaccination numbers on Sunday (77,524 as per the Covid-19 bulletin), were the lowest single-day numbers since May 23, when 41,478 doses had been administered.

In total, the vaccinations have covered 77.37% of the population with at least one dose, while 32.30% of the population has received two doses of a vaccine.

Watch latest videos by DH here: