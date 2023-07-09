Karnataka: Rs 14 crore released towards pending salary of '108' staff

The first instalment of Rs 14 crore towards the pending salaries of ‘108’ ambulance staff was released on Saturday, a press release from Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.
While the ‘108’ staff across the state are set to go on mass leave from July 9, Rao called upon them to drop the strike plan and assured to hold a meeting with them on Monday. The staff have not been paid for the last four months and their demand for wage hike is yet to be addressed.
According to the release, the pending dues would be released on Monday and the wage hike demand would be discussed at Rao’s meeting.
