Rs 14 cr released towards pending salary of '108' staff

Karnataka: Rs 14 crore released towards pending salary of '108' staff

The staff have not been paid for the last 4 months and their demand for wage hike is yet to be addressed.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 09 2023, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 09:29 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The first instalment of Rs 14 crore towards the pending salaries of ‘108’ ambulance staff was released on Saturday, a press release from Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

While the ‘108’ staff across the state are set to go on mass leave from July 9, Rao called upon them to drop the strike plan and assured to hold a meeting with them on Monday. The staff have not been paid for the last four months and their demand for wage hike is yet to be addressed.

According to the release, the pending dues would be released on Monday and the wage hike demand would be discussed at Rao’s meeting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
India News
ambulances
salary

Related videos

What's Brewing

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

 