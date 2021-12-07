Karnataka sees 299 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka logged 299 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,98,699 and the toll to 38,243.

The day also saw 260 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,53,327.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 215 cases. The capital city also saw 97 discharges and three deaths.

Also Read | Young people recover quickly from rare side effect of Covid vaccine: Study

The total number of active cases in the state are now 7,100.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was two per cent.

Out of six deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each was from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Mysuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 215, Dakshina Kannada 14, Kodagu 12, Mysuru 11, followed by others.

A total of 5,39,96,839 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 81,194 were done on Tuesday alone.

As many as 4,49,511 Covid vaccination doses were administered on Tuesday taking the total vaccination doses to 7,82,02,774.

Check out the latest videos from DH: