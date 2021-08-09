Karnataka SSLC 2021 exam results announced: State sees record pass percentage

Karnataka SSLC 2021 results out: Record pass percentage

Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Aug 09 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 16:20 ist
The Karnataka state government on Monday announced the results of recently held SSLC (class 10) examination. 99.9 per cent students have cleared the exams, according to Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh.

Close to about 8 lakh students had registered for the exams. The pass percentage is the highest in the history of the SSLC Board, according to the officials. 

According to the minister, a total of 1,28,931 students have secured A+ grade, followed by 2,50,317 students securing A grade and another 2,87,694 students obtaining B Grade.

Similarly about 1,13,610 students have secured C grade in the examination. A total of 157 students have scored 625 out of 625 marks. 

Of the 8 lakh students, only one girl student has failed as she was absent for the exam, according to the minister. Further, about 9 per cent of students who secured 'C' grade have been granted grace marks and promoted to the next class.

 

