Karnataka to categorise medical colleges to reduce fees: CM Bommai

Admitting that the war in Ukraine has thrown a light on medical education in India, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he has already held a meeting with the officials concerned and medical education minister in Karnataka to categorise medical college as A, B, C as per the facilities and reduce fees as much as possible.

Speaking to media persons after paying last respect to mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed in a shell attack in Ukraine, at Chalageri, Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday, he said, "as many as 19,000 medical students have returned to India via Operation Ganga. Of them, 572 are from Karnataka. Most of them were in first, second and third-year degrees. The Centre is chalking an alternate solution to ensure that they would complete their degree and build their career in the field of medicine. The state government will discuss other major issues with the National Medical Commission."

Also Read | Bommai thanks Modi for retrieving K'taka student's body from Ukraine

Recalling the killing of Naveen in Ukraine on March 1, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi told that Naveen is the son of India and not just his parents. After his mother Vijayalakshmi told him that she wanted to see her son for the last time, the Modi-led government gave primary importance to securing the body of Naveen."

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had been in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Russia and Poland and left no stone unturned to ensure that body is preserved safely," he added.

"Following constant efforts, mortal remains of Naveen had been brought to Chalageri. This is the best example of Modi's good rapport with foreign nations," Bommai said.

"Many other countries including America did not succeed in evacuating their citizens from war-hit Ukraine in time. But India was able to do it due to Modi's efficiency," he said and added that he would thank the Centre, external affairs ministry and prime minister's office for bringing the mortal remains of Naveen safely.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: