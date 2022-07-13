Karnataka to get nine water aerodromes: V Somanna

Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna said Wednesday that nine water aerodromes will be developed across the state, which he said will help Karnataka "take off" on aviation-led growth while boosting the economy and tourism.

Somanna was speaking at the inauguration of a state-level workshop on formulating a comprehensive civil aviation policy for Karnataka.

“Potential locations for the development of water aerodromes have been identified at Kali river, Byndoor, Malpe, Mangaluru, Tungabhadra, KRS, Linganamakki, Alamatti, and Hidkal reservoirs,” Somanna said.

A water aerodrome is an open water space that seaplanes and amphibious aircraft can use for landing and take-offs.

Somanna also said that "a robust" civil aviation policy can boost the state's economy in various sectors such as industry, horticulture, export of agricultural products, tourism, emergency medical services, education and technology.

“Currently, airports at Shivamogga, Vijayapura and Hassan are under development," he said, adding that the Shivamogga airport will be ready by December.

"Measures are being taken to acquire 240 acres of land and hand it over to the Airports Authority of India for runway extension and upgrades at the Mysuru airport. Apart from this, airports have been developed in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts earlier and more routes are being explored for viability,” the minister said.

Somanna said the government is checking feasibility and working on detailed project reports to set up heliports at Madikeri, Chikmagalur and Hampi.

The workshop was the first of its kind in India. "Karnataka is the first state to hold a consultative workshop to formulate a civil aviation policy," Ministry of Civil Aviation joint secretary Usha Padhee said, adding that the Centre will extend "all possible support".

Speaking at the event, Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure Development) Gaurav Gupta said the aviation sector needed public-private partnership (PPP) the most. He cited the example of how the Kempegowda International Airport, developed under PPP, has gained global recognition. "It is necessary to formulate a dynamic and comprehensive policy for the all-around development of the state,” he said.