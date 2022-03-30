Karnataka to look into 'serious objections' to 'halal' meat: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would look into the 'serious objections' raised over 'halal' meat.

Responding to queries at a news conference, Bommai said that the government "had to study (the issue) in its entirety. It has nothing to do with rules. It was a practice that was going on. Now, serious objections are raised. We will take a look into it," he said.

Bommai said that the government will clarify it's stand on the issue soon. On campaigns by various right-wing groups, he said there were many similar campaigns. "We will respond to those which require a response," he said.

Also Read — BJP's C T Ravi terms halal food 'economic Jihad'

The government will study the demands of these groups and assess whether there is any truth in their claims, the CM said.

It can be recalled that the Hindu right-wing groups have launched a campaign seeking a prohibition on 'halal' meat in the state. BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who also sought a ban, had described 'halal' meat as 'economic Jihad' perpetrated by the minority community.

The state government was not swayed by the demands of right wing groups, he said. There is no right wing or left wing for the government, as it's only wings are development, peace and security for the people, Bommai said.

Shah to visit Karnataka

Bommai said that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will arrive in the state on the night of March 31 and take part in various events scheduled on April 1.

He will chair the state's BJP core committee meeting, apart from participating in a convention of cooperatives, programmes at Siddaganaga Mutt, Tumakuru, and a ground breaking ceremony of a college at Muddenahalli.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: