Karnataka voters to get GPS-based alerts on booths

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Dr M B Boralingaiah said that the number of star campaigners would be restricted this time

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 14 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 03:15 ist

The electorate of North-West Teachers Constituency, North-West Graduates’ Constituency and Karnataka West Teachers’ Constituency will get GPS based updates of polling booths and their locations on their registered mobile phones.

“The move will benefit about 90% of voters, who have smartphones. There shouldn’t be any problem in locating the respective booths,” Amlan Aditya Biswas, Belagavi Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer for Legislative Council election said here at a meeting of representatives of political parties here on Friday. 

“The rule mandates the setting up of one booth for a 16-km stretch. Two separate ballot boxes will be kept in the same booth,” he said.

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Dr M B Boralingaiah said that the number of star campaigners would be restricted this time. There would not be any permission for processions on the day of the counting of votes. The officers requested the voters to abide by rules and warned of initiating stern action for any violations.

Karnataka News
Bengaluru news
voters
Karnataka Politics
GPS tracking system

