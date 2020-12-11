Karnataka wants Aero India 2021 to be held in ‘hybrid’ mode

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka has recommended the Defence Ministry to hold Asia’s biggest air show - Aero India-2021 - in ‘Hybrid’ mode, citing the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 infections. The biennial aero show is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 7 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

Suggesting that some of the participants shall be allowed to take part in person while a few others shall be allowed to visit the five-day show virtually, the Health Department has written to the Defence Ministry to organise it in a ‘hybrid' mode. However, the final decision on the recommendation will be made in the first week of January 2021, according to the sources, depending on the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a letter dated December 5, addressed to Cdr Achal Malhotra, Director, Defence Exhibition Organisation, MoD, Karnataka Health Department commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey had written, “The draft document for Covid-19 guidelines for Aero India 2021 is comprehensive and adequate. However, the programme will be in a hybrid mode (both virtual and in-person). The final decision for this will be taken in the first week of January 2021, after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state."

Commenting on the issue, Pandey said, “Subsequent to the meeting with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, we have decided that the cap on the number of people in person and its ratio to those who will attend virtually will be decided in the first week of January depending on the number of Covid cases. The Centre is okay with it. They sell various kinds of passes for the common public and can mention on it that the pass can become valid only for a virtual entry. If there are five categories of passes, they can probably allow one or two categories and turn-down the rest."

As per the guidelines issued by the Defence Ministry for Aero India 2021, "One holding bay will have 1,000 people. One person for every 3.25 square metres or 15 people in two guntas."