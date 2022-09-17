Karnataka's Bidar-Ballari to be developed into four-lane express highway, says Bommai

The existing Bidar-Ballari road will be made as four-lane express highway, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after hoisting the flag on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Kalyana Karnataka here on Saturday, he said the proposed express highway will play a vital role in improving the road connectivity in Kalyana Karnataka region. Steps have been initiated to build the airports in Raichur and Ballari. With the assistance from Central Government, a ring road has been proposed covering Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburgi.

Industrial development

Bommai said more encouragement is given to set up industries in this region. The Union Government has decided to set up a textile park in Kalaburgi, and the state government has resolved to establish textile parks in Raichur and Vijayapura. This will create around 25,000 jobs, and this scheme will be launched soon. Besides, Jeans Park has been established in Ballari and Pharmaceutical cluster in Yadgir. Already, the construction of toy cluster in Koppal has started. The CIPET based on petroleum products will be established in Bidar at a cost of Rs 90 crore with the assistance of the central government. Like this, the incumbent government is committed for the development of each and every district.

Strive keeping aside party affiliation

The CM opined that politicians must forget and work if they wanted for the overall development of this region. Officials should work honestly. Political interference is like doing a great injustice for this region. The BJP government has given Rs 100 crore and has resolved to make Kalaburgi City like an international city by providing WIFI connect, cable connect and other advanced facilities. At a time when the whole of Karnataka is progressing, the historically backward Kalyana Karnataka must grow just like the rest of state. Through Kalyana Karnataka, Nava Karnataka and Nava Bharath must develop, he added.