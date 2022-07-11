Karnataka's first Bharat Gaurav Train to be ready in 45 days

The first Bharat Gaurav Train from Karnataka will be prepared within the next two months as the state government has set aside Rs 15 crore for the scheme.

Bharat Gaurav trains are theme-based circuit trains planned to showcase the rich cultural heritage and historical place to the people of India and the world.

Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, who inspected the first rake of the Bharat Gaurav Train, held discussions with Chief Commercial Manter of the South Western Railaway Anup Dayanand Sadhu and Chief Rolling Stock Engineer R V N Sarma at M Visvesvaraya Terminal.

The minister said, "the Bharat Gaurav train will run from Bengaluru to Varanasi with stoppages at Ayodhya and Prayagraj."

"It covers 4161 km in seven days. The train is composed of 14 coaches. There will be 11 AC-3 Tier Coaches. One coach will be converted as temple to facilitate the pilgrims in the train to do bhajans during the course of the journey. Images of temples of Karnataka will be displayed on the 11 coaches of the train," she added.

She said that the total fare of the trip was fixed at Rs 15,000 of which Rs 5,000 subsidy will be given to individuals as per the guidelines of the state government.

"The Government has plans to provide this benefit to 30000 people every year," she added.

Sadhu said, "the first Bharat Gaurav Train from Karnataka will be ready soon."

He said that the rake will be overhauled and prepared at Mysuru Workshop in the next 45 days. The train will be handed over to Muzarai Department with right to use. The Railways will get Rs 20 crore revenue.

He also informed that Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will do all backend arrangements like food, catering and other basic requirements needed by the pilgrim passengers.