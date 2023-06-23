Kerala milk federation plans to open outlets in Karnataka, amid row over Nandini outlets in Kerala

Amid the row over Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF) opening Nandini outlets in Kerala, the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) is planning to open outlets in Karnataka for selling its Milma brand milk products.

KCMMF chairman K S Mani said that only Milma brand milk products would be sold through the outlets and milk would not be sold.

“We have been exploring the option of opening outlets in important cities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It was kept in abeyance following Covid. Now, the discussions are again on. Incidentally, it coincided with the ongoing differences over KMF’s decision to open Nandini outlets in Kerala. In Karnataka, the outlets are planned in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu,” he told DH.

The KCMMF has been opposing the recent decision of KMF to open Nandini outlets in Kerala for selling milk and milk products. The KCMMF had also sought intervention of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) into the issue citing that the sale of milk by the milk marketing federation of one state in another state was against cooperative principles.

Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani had earlier said that if there was no solution to NDDB’s intervention, the state government would consider taking up the issue with the Karnataka government.