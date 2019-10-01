KIADB to map water availability in industrial areas

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will carry out the mapping of water availability in all its industrial areas across the state to ensure guaranteed water supply for upcoming industries.

To get in-depth knowledge on water availability, the board will shortly invite tender for conducting a study of water resources at industrial areas in all 25 districts.

The move is termed to be a precautionary measure. According to KIADB officials, this will also create an industry-friendly atmosphere in the state.

“Private agencies will map issues of water availability, treatment, reuse and also recommend solutions with the implementation plans for long-term industrial water security in all our industrial areas. This study report will help us decide on giving permission for the industries based on its water demand,” KIADB senior official told DH.

The study report will also suggest an alternate source if there is no proper source of water.

Currently, the KIADB is supplying fresh water for Rs 20–Rs 125 per litre based on the locality.

Along with the study report, the KIADB has also geared up to give a facelift for major industrial areas in the state, which also includes the laying of dual piping systems and extending the road width.

Due to bulk availability of the treated water produced by BWSSB in Bengaluru city, the board aims to reduce the dependency on the freshwater by industries.

“We are planning to take up this project jointly with the BWSSB, especially for the industrial areas in Bengaluru Urban and Rural. The piping will be laid from the nearest Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to the industrial areas, where the industries can use this water,” the official added.

The KIADB is also open to setting up STPs in its industrial areas, which will be maintained by the BWSSB.

