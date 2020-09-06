Kids interact with Danish Sait, win prizes in DH 'Fun Quiz'

Ten school-aged children went home with cash prizes, plus scholarships on Saturday after participating in "Fun Quiz" organised by Deccan Herald in association with Deeksha, an education services company.

The two-hour quiz which was conducted on Saturday evening, saw 10 children from Grades 9 to 10, compete for the honor of winning the Rs 25,000 top prize while interacting with the stand-up comedian Danish Sait who hosted the last of three segments, called “Kahoot.”

Bringing his trademark multi-personality performances to the small screen, Sait regaled children and audience-members with his impersonations of local caricatures aspiring to carve their own unique, if unintentionally hilarious, identities.

The quiz, which first began scouting for quick-thinking schoolchildren in grades 8 through 11, saw two preliminary rounds conducted on August 22 and 29, with 5,529 registrations. Children who aced both rounds were considered for the top 10. "They were shortlisted based on accuracy and speed," organisers said.

Among them were: Arjan Singh (Grade 9), Dhyan Vas (Grade 11), Sampreet Vasishta (Grade 10), Kushagra (Grade 9), Pragun Pudukoli (Glade 10), Abhineet Komanduri (Grade 11), Satvik R K (Grade 10), Manasa (Grade 10), Sricharan Anand (Grade 9), Sudeepthi Ramesh (Grade 11).

Dyan of the National Public School in Indiranagar won the Rs 25,000 first prize, while Satvik of Sri Kumaran’s Children’s Home won the Rs 15,000- second place. The third place was taken by Sudeepthi of Sri Aurobindo Memorial School who was awarded Rs 5,000.

Sait was quick to point out to the winners that ranks and positions are only good for the moment and that life is a great equalizer.

Those who didn’t take home the cash prizes were nevertheless handed scholarships. “You shouldn’t dwell on not winning today. After all, you were selected as finalists from a crowd of over 5,000 kids,” Danish said.

The quiz required the contestants to carry out lateral thinking across multiple languages, Kannada, English and Hindi, to sometimes come up with the right answer. Much of the questions involved general knowledge.

There were also slightly more complex word and picture association puzzles.