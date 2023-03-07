KS&DL union flags scam, submits memorandum to CM Bommai

The employees’ union of the scam-hit Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd (KS&DL) on Tuesday formally submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, claiming that the state-run company paid Rs 139 crore in excess, for purchases.

The union also flagged that tenders were floated by violating norms.

The KS&DL Employees’ Union, led by its president G R Shivashankar, gave the memorandum to chief secretary Vandita Sharma, as well.

Shivashankar told DH that he had submitted the same memorandum to the Lokayukta.

The memorandum stated that KS&DL flouted norms by not forming a Purchase Committee, Technical Committee, Finance Committee and Price Negotiation Committee (PNC), besides several others, prior to finalising the tender to procure raw materials.

“The tender norms generally allow manipulation by 2-3 per cent, but in reality the board has procured raw materials despite bidders increasing the cost of raw materials by 70-140 per cent,” the memorandum stated.

To substantiate, the union provided a list of 15 raw materials the KS&DL purchased. Sandranol, for example, was procured at Rs 2,625 per kg, which was 69.35 per cent higher than that of Fragrances & Flavours Association of India (FAFAI) price of Rs 1,550. Similarly, Sandal Mysore Core is listed for Rs 1,660 per kg, but procured at Rs 2,830 - 76.88 per cent more.