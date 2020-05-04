KSTDC storeroom in-charge admits to liquor theft, suspended

KSTDC storeroom in-charge suspended

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • May 04 2020, 21:50 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 21:53 ist

The storehouse in-charge of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation’s (KSTDC) Mayura Pine Top (MPT) at Nandi Hills has been suspended in connection with the theft of 21 tins (each 300 ML) of liquor during the lockdown period.

The action has been initiated after Jayabheema, the official, confessed to the theft. 

“Jayabheema admitted that he had stolen the tins and had sold them illegally. He has paid for the liquor stolen,” KSTDC Managing Director   Kumar Pushkar told DH.

A case had been registered against him with Nandi Giridhama police station. CCTV footage had been obtained and a departmental enquiry was on, he said.

Liquor and cold beverage bottles in the storehouse were intact when the stocks were verified on March 21 in the presence of Manjegowda, the manager and the auditor. The theft came to light when he verified the stocks in presence of staff members on April 24.

Manjegowda, in the letter to the MD on April 28, had stated that the monkeys destroyed the tins. He had also stated that Jayabheema was in possession of keys of the storeroom.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation
Mayura Pine Top
Nandi Hills

