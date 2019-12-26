Last year PUC toppers' answer scripts on DPUE website

Now, students preparing for their second-year PUC examinations can refer answer scripts of the previous year examination's toppers through the official website of the Department of Pre University Education (DPUE).

Following the directions given by the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Department S Suresh Kumar, the officials of department have uploaded the answer scripts of the toppers of March/April 2019 examinations.

In total, the department has uploaded the answer scripts for 36 subjects and selected one topper for each subject. This direction came after a suggestion during a review meeting conducted at Kalyana Karnataka region requesting to circulate photocopies of the toppers' answer scripts to help students appearing for the examination this year understand the best way to crack the exam.

However, instead of circulating the photocopies, the minister directed both Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and department of PUE to upload soft copies of toppers answer scripts on their respective websites.

The department has already uploaded the answer scripts on its website. Speaking about it, M Kanagavalli, director of the department, said, "It has been two weeks that we have uploaded the toppers' answer scripts on the website and the students can refer the same."

The answer scripts of the last year SSLC toppers would be uploaded soon on the KSEEB website.